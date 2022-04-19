LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – As a new restaurant moves into an old building, Lebanon officials are just as excited as residents are to see Curklin’s come to town.

The Old Mill has sat in downtown Lebanon, Virginia for several years without an occupant despite its reputation as a host to top-notch local dining. That empty streak is soon coming to a close, however, and town manager Drew Shortt is more than happy to see it go.

“It goes back in history as one of the best restaurants in town. People used to have a nostalgic feeling about it, they used to love going and hanging out at the Old Mill,” Shortt said. “Then all of the sudden, it kind of went downhill and was vacant for a while.”

Now, the mill is on the fast track to becoming an additional focal point for downtown.

The renewed effort came from Old Mill Ventures, a redevelopment firm run by Matt Lindamood and business partners. The developer purchased the property and was later granted $50,000 by the town which Lindamood said would be gifted to the first restaurant to move into the space.

“We had a lot of really really good applicants, we fed through those, we ranked those, and then we started negotiation projects through that,” Shortt said. “And then Old Mill Ventures eventually walked away with that.”

The money will now go to Wayne and Tracey Jordan, owners of Curklin’s in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Their restaurant features a variety of fares from steak to fish tacos.

While the space isn’t quite ready yet, Shortt said the town has been in contact with the Jordans a handful of times and is hopeful for a fall 2022 move-in date.

“I know they’ve got a lot of renovations still left and a lot of training to do when they do hire their staff and that sort of thing,” Shortt said. “So it’s not going to be anytime in the next month or so.”

For a small town, just one new business can be a big deal. Shortt said he hopes Curklin’s will be just one of many new ventures in Lebanon.

“Anytime something new comes, it always gets the community excited, but then it’s something as special as Curklin’s,” Shortt said. “We’ve got people from here that travel all the way to Big Stone Gap to eat, so you know it’s good food. Looks like a great menu, so it’s got the community excited for sure.”

That’s not to say that Lebanon is lacking in features, however. With broadband fiber connectivity in the works, Shortt said he thinks the upgrade will lay the groundwork for many different kinds of business.

“The big factor is keeping people in town, working from home,” Shortt said. “If you get that fiber and that backbone coming through there we can keep people in our town instead of having to travel off to these cities or larger areas to get good-paying jobs.”