LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Lebanon, Virginia has planned a service to offer prayers for the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the country.

A flyer from the town states the service will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in front of the town’s government center.

“There will be a prayer service for any and all wishing to attend, to pray for Ukraine and all affected by their persecution,” the flyer reads. “What is happening to them, also affects the world.”

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced further sanctions against Russia, banning oil imports in relation to the invasion.