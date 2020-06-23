Lebanon, Va. Police: 2 adults, teen killed in Route 71 head-on crash Monday

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Lebanon police officers are investigating after three people were killed in a head-on collision Monday evening.

According to Chief Eric Deskins, a Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Route 71 in the town when it crossed the center line about 6:30 p.m.

The chief said the truck hit a southbound Toyota Tundra head-on.

Deskins told News Channel 11 that the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsies and identification.

A 15-year-old passenger of the F150 was taken to the Russell County Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

According to Deskins, a “young child” in the F150 was flown to Johnson City for treatment and an adult male was taken to Bristol Regional for treatment.

Deskins did not have updates on their conditions.

There was one passenger in the Tundra. Deskins said the passenger received no medical treatment at the scene.

Identification of those involved is pending notification of family.