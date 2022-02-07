Lebanon, Va officials offering $50k to person who brings restaurant to Downtown

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – If you’ve ever wanted to open a restaurant but didn’t quite have the funds to make it happen, one Southwest Virginia town is offering the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs across the region.

The town of Lebanon, Virginia is offering a Downtown restaurant incentive grant of $50,000.

The one-time grant will come from the town’s general fund and last for a period of two years. Town officials are accepting applications until February 10th.

In order to be selected for the grant, the applicant must present plans for a restaurant concept that would be nestled in the heart of Downtown and open six days a week with consistent hours.

While town officials have been discussing the grant opportunity since late November, it wasn’t until the last week of January they announced the incentive to the public.

While $50,000 is quite a large award, the initial announcement came in a small package as an ad in the classified section of the local paper.

On Monday, News Channel 11 spoke with Lebanon Town Manager, Drew Shortt who said there have already been a few applicants.

Shortt said the town has been doing its best to revitalize Downtown and currently there is plenty of visible work reflecting their efforts.

Crews can be seen on Main Street conducting construction work to create additional parking. The town is also working to update building facades and renovate the old Russell Theater.

With all of this work happening now, Shortt said it’s the perfect time to start thinking about an anchor business that will help boost economic development; they want that anchor to be a dine-in restaurant with local ties, no chains.

He said the opportunities a business like this would bring are endless. “Just park and walk around, check a show, get a bite to eat, maybe run to the brewery, coffee shop, or the milkshake bar. We have all that stuff going on Downtown, we just think the restaurant would be the final piece,” said Shortt.

Shortt said they’ve been saving up for an opportunity like this. “It’s kind of an investment at the same time because if we’re successful it’ll bring jobs to the community, keep people in the community, so it would mean economic growth on our side,” he said.

So far, there have been a few applicants, according to Shortt. One of the applicants is Matthew Lindamood whose group recently purchased the Old Mill property.



Old Mill property in Downtown Lebanon

Lindamood said the grant being offered by the city shows their dedication to growth. He said he knew the grant was being discussed as a possibility when he decided to purchase the Old Mill property– and it did act as an extra incentive, however, he said he would’ve done this with or without the grant.

Lindamood said the property holds a historic value and he hopes to revitalize it and bring it back to its former glory. If awarded the grant, he said his company will front renovation costs and the grant will go towards purchasing equipment and other costs that are associated with starting a restaurant and daily operations.

“It would be good to have an area where people can get out and walk to multiple restaurants and businesses and kind of replicate what Bristol did a couple of decades ago,” said Lindamood.

Not only would these funds help revive the economy Downtown, but it will directly impact those existing businesses.

“Just having people here, especially in the evening hours, that seems to be when a lot of businesses are the slowest just because people are running around here with sports and going to the Tri-Cities to eat, that type of thing… so being able to keep those people here would be amazing,” said Andrew Mays, the Co-Owner of Southern Charm Decor.

Mays and his wife opened Southern Charm Decor in August of 2021, while they’re new to the Downtown Lebanon scene, they are locals who know the potential of the area.

“This particular town has the potential with its historic value to develop into something like an Abingdon, and that would be amazing for this area,” said Mays.

He said the amount of funds being offered is an opportunity that shouldn’t be passed up. “Any time you can get those grants to help back you, it definitely propels you in the right direction. That type of help is really needed by any business,” he said.

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 10. The council will judge the applications and decide who wins the grant at their meeting on Feb. 14.

Who can apply is not limited to Lebanon residents. Shortt said applications can be from the surrounding area but the restaurant must come to Downtown Lebanon.