Lebanon shooting leaves 1 injured and 1 in custody

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A shooting in Lebanon on Dodge Street left one person injured on Saturday, according to Lebanon police officials.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m., and one person with injuries is now in a Tennessee hospital.

Officials said Jonathan Lee Wroten has been charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and is in custody in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Virginia State Police, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Lebanon Police and Russell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office handled the investigation.

Officials said there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.