Lebanon house fire displaces woman, caregiver, and three dogs

A house fire has displaced an elderly woman, her caregiver, and three dogs.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on Clinch Mountain Road.

The Russell County Emergency Management Agency says the woman called 911 after she opened the basement door and a large puff of smoke came out.

The woman, who uses a wheelchair, was able to escape the home.

The fire started in the air handler of the heat pump underneath the house, the county EMA says.

The house is unlivable due to the fire and smoke damage and will require extensive repairs.

According to the EMA, the resident and her caregiver did not have homeowner’s insurance and will be staying at a hotel with help from the American Red Cross. She was able to retrieve her medication, wheelchair, and walker from the home.