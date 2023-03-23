ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter celebrated a milestone in animal care Thursday as leaders signed the lease on a new addition to the shelter.

The shelter’s leadership said the future spay and neuter clinic will help provide services to the community at a low cost.

“Not only does it make it affordable, but it makes it available because a lot of times you have to wait quite some time to get into your vet facility,” shelter chairman Michael Bennett.

Funding for the clinic was made possible through multiple fundraisers, such as a pet-friendly 5K race. The shelter is still accepting funding to help make the clinic a reality.