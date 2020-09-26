Learning to fly: JC Radio Controllers launched new member drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Radio Controllers (JCRC) hosted a new member drive on Saturday geared toward those wishing to gain experience flying model airplanes.

JCRC taught learners how to fly using what they call the “buddy box setup” where two transmitters are merged together so instructors could work alongside students.

News Channel 11 spoke with training coordinator Victor Koenig, who hopes these flying sessions spark greater interest in the hobby.

“We hope that by teaching kids to learn to fly, who will grasp it a lot quicker than mom and dad, that maybe it will affect their mom and dad, and everybody will come out because this is a family hobby that — while it’s a little hard to learn initially — the kids will take to really quick,” Koenig said.

One enthusiast joined in on the flying lesson with her father.

“I’m trying to learn how to fly,” Anastasia Blair said. “My dad is here teaching me, and I have an airplane. We come out every now and then, and we try to get in as much as we can.”