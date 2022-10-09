(WJHL) – Fall is officially upon us, and the leaves have started to turn into their beautiful red, yellow and orange colors.

The changing of the leaves colors has brought out many people eager to get a look at some of the fall sights.

“This time of the year in the mountains [is] glorious. The reds, the oranges, the yellows all coming into play. The poplars are bringing out their yellow and just popping right now,” said Garrett Orr, taking in the fall foliage.

The true peak of fall colors for higher elevations is expected next week. In the lower elevations, peak fall colors are expected around the end of October.