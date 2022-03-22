ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of city and county leaders agreed on a funding agreement Tuesday night for the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, but further approval is needed in order to finalize the deal.

Representatives from the City Council and County Commission agreed on an arrangement that would have the county foot 68% of the bill and the city contribute 32%.

Elizabethton leaders had sought a smaller piece of the pie because they say city residents pay $15 each for the shelter in addition to county taxes. Leaders eventually settled on the 68-32 split, which is based on percentages of shelter-related calls between the city and county.

Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada said the exact dollar amount the city and county would contribute won’t be known until the shelter budget is made.

The funding arrangement will need to be approved by the County Commission and City Council.