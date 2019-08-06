Lead found in water at Dobyns-Bennett, other Kingsport schools

KCS: All 13 water fountains removed from service before new school year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials say lead-contaminated water has been discovered at several Kingsport schools.

Testing found contaminated water at Dobyns-Bennett High School, Jefferson Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.

The school system says out of 276 total water sources tested, 13 tested positive for lead levels above 15 parts-per-billion. All 13 were water fountains.

School Sources Testing 15-20 ppb Sources Testing 20+ ppb Sources Tested at each school D-B 0 4 66 Jefferson 0 1 20 Johnson 1 1 32 Kennedy 1 3 34 Roosevelt 1 1 28

State law requires that if results are greater than 15 ppb but less than 20 ppb, the school shall conduct testing on an annual basis until retesting confirms the level is less than 15 ppb.

If results are greater than 20 ppb, the school must notify parents and remove the water source.

The school system says all 13 sources, regardless of whether they tested between 15 and 20 ppb or above 20 ppb, were removed from service before the kids came back for the new school year on Monday.

