LCSO: Pennington Gap man arrested after police pursuit into Kentucky

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Pennington Gap man has been arrested after leading authorities on a chase that crossed the state line into Kentucky.

According to a post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the Pennington Gap Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. on a vehicle on North Kentucky Street.

The post says the vehicle did not stop for the officer and a pursuit occurred.

After the vehicle had left the town, it traveled at a high rate of speed on Highway 421 North towards Kentucky.

The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Connor Wiles of Pennington Gap, allegedly passed multiple vehicles on double yellow lines during the pursuit.

Wiles reportedly continued into Kentucky, and the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at a house in their jurisdiction.

The Pennington Gap Police Department officer has charged Wiles with felony eluding, reckless driving, no operator’s license and multiple traffic violations.

Wiles is being held in the Harlan County Detention Center as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday while he awaits extradition back to Virginia.