‘Laying groundwork: Rep. Timothy Hill purchases ‘timothyhillforcongress.com’ url

(WJHL) – Tennessee State Rep. Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) has purchased a website domain name as he continues mulling a run for outgoing Congressman Phil Roe’s seat in Washington.

“I am laying the groundwork to make a decision,” Hill told News Channel 11 late Friday afternoon. The timothyhillforcongress.com address currently shows a blank white screen but would presumably be populated if Hill opts to run in the August 6 Republican primary.

“My wife and I are still seriously considering it and praying about it, but no decision has been made at this point,” Hill said.

Hill, whose name has for some time been in the mix as a possible Roe successor, is in his fourth term as the state’s Third District house member.

Petitions to run for U.S. House of Representatives can be filed starting Feb. 3, and the deadline for primary candidates to file nominating petitions is noon April 2.