Lawsuit filed against Johnson City claiming First Amendment rights were violated during TriPride

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three men are suing the City of Johnson City claiming that the city infringed upon the plaintiffs’ freedom of speech and freedom of religion during last year’s TriPride festival and at another event in 2014.

The lawsuit claims the city’s “special event policy” violates the First Amendment of the Constitution and also accuses Johnson City police officers of violating plaintiffs’ rights by enforcing the policy.

In response to the lawsuit, the city issued the following statement:

The City has been made aware of a lawsuit filed against it that claims certain First Amendment free speech rights were violated during the TriPride Parade and Festival on Sept. 15, 2018. The plaintiffs are individuals who were seeking to further their religious, political, and social beliefs. The City understands the constitution protects the rights of citizens who peacefully assemble, including those seeking to persuade others who may not share the same point of view. However, freedom of speech is subject to time, place and manner limitations. The City is currently investigating the legal complaint filed against it and will not make any further public comment until the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.