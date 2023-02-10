HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s congressional delegation wants federal officials to expedite a project to relocate and consolidate Hurley High School and the Buchanan County Career, Technology, and Higher Learning Center from their current locations in a floodplain.

Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tim Kaine, and Rep. Morgan Griffith sent a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers urging the agency to prioritize finalizing the plan.

Under the plan, the two facilities would be relocated to a single campus in Grundy.

“The relocation of Hurley High School and the Buchanan County Career Center will provide a safe and reliable facility for the communities of Grundy and Hurley, Virginia,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter. “Recent significant rainfall events in Buchanan County have showed that time is of the essence to complete this critical consolidation and relocation project. We urge USACE to prioritize finalizing the Buchanan County School Relocation Contract as quickly as possible so this critical project can get underway.”

The lawmakers’ full letter to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor can be found below: