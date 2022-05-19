BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state senators are curious if a new venture in Bristol, Virginia could result in a significant economic boost for the state.

An amendment to the state’s 2022-2024 budget indicates that state leaders want to commission a study on bringing an inland port to Bristol.

The Senate has pushed forward a budget addition of $200,000. Those funds would pay for a study to see if Bristol would be a proper fit for an inland port.

An inland port is a landlocked transfer station where shipping containers are routed to destinations around the country.

About 60 miles west of Washington D.C. is Virginia’s inland port in Front Royal. At that port, shipping containers are brought in by way of the rail system.

While it remains presently unclear as to how an inland port in Bristol would operate, state senators are pushing for the launch of the study. Sen. Todd Pillion, who represents Bristol, told News Channel 11 that he believes the proposed study of Bristol would be the first commissioned by the state.

“The idea of an inland port in Southwest Virginia is not entirely new, but to my knowledge, this is the first time that the state would officially commission a feasibility study—if the current language remains intact through ongoing state budget negotiations,” Pillion said in a statement.

Pillion said given Virginia’s geographical location and current supply chain issues facing the country, there has never been a better time to conduct the study.