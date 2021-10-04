Lawmakers attend annual Legislative BBQ in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local lawmakers donned aprons and served up hamburgers and hotdogs Monday at the 15th annual Legislative BBQ in Kingsport.

The event gives members of the public a chance to interact with elected officials and hear what happened during the most recent session of the General Assembly.

Legislators who attended the event included Sen. Jon Lundberg, Rep. John Crawford, Rep. Bud Hulsey, Rep. Gary Hicks, and Rep. Scotty Campbell. Comptroller Jason Mumpower was also in attendance.

The event took place at the Kingsport Farmers Market.