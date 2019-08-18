Law enforcement reminding people to stay safe with Labor Day weekend approaching

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the unofficial end of summer just a couple of weeks away, law enforcement wants to stay diligent for the upcoming holiday travel.

The Morristown Police Department is encouraging people to stay safe with Labor Day traffic expected to be heavy in our region.

In 2018, there were 17 crashes over the weekend in the city. Officers say 47% happened on Friday afternoon between 1:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Just a reminder, several agencies will be participating in the “Booze It & Lose It” campaign during the holiday weekend.