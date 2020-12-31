Law enforcement out in full force this New Year’s Eve

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local and state law enforcement are out in force this New Year’s Eve.

The Johnson City Police Department is one of many law enforcement departments that have additional officers on the road this holiday looking for impaired drivers.

“The hope is due to the current concerns of COVID-19 that there would be less people out and about and if they are they’ll be back home safely before it gets too late,” said Patrol Sargent John Chapman.

Both state and local law enforcement are out in full force this New Year’s, reminding people of the dangers while driving impaired.

“DUI is a bad mistake that can potentially ruin your life in an instant,” said Chapman.

A DUI can cost someone thousands of dollars in legal costs, a permanent record, and the potential of ending a life.

“Now, there’s many different ways to call for a sober ride or have a plan in advance,” explained Sargent Nathan Hall with Tennessee Highway Patrol. “There’s no excuse for drinking and driving and driving impaired whether it’s on drugs or alcohol either one.”

I’m super excited to receive this patch from THP PIO, Sgt. Hall! I spoke with him and @JohnsonCityPD about the extra law enforcement they have out today to help keep people safe and cautious this New Years Eve. I’ll have more tonight at 6 @WJHL11. pic.twitter.com/H5p1iwHLbV — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) December 31, 2020

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says last New Year’s Eve, five people were killed in traffic accidents on Tennessee roads, three of which alcohol was a factor.

“We’ll have troopers out in full force tonight targeting DUI drivers, folks not wearing their seatbelts, reckless driving, and distracted drivers,” said Hall.

As 2020 comes to a close, JCPD has made over 220 DUI arrests to date which is a number they are hoping will decrease in 2021.