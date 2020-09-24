Laurel Elementary School in Johnson County closes Thursday due to water issue

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson County elementary school will be closed Thursday due to a water issue.

According to Stephen Long, Johnson County Schools Secondary Supervisor of Transportation, a water issue in one of the nearby communities has caused Laurel Elementary School to close for the day.

A post from the school system says there is a water main leak in the main parking lot of the school.

Only Laurel Elementary is affected by the issue.

Parents and students should be receiving calls regarding the closure.