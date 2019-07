Johnson City chalks up five runs between the sixth and seventh innings, earning a 5-2 win over Greeneville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Cardinals trailed 2-0 heading into the sixth, but a pair of runs in the frame knotted the game up and three runs in the seventh boosted Johnson City to a 5-2 victory Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The series wraps up on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Johnson City