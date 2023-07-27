LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) — Letcher County Public Schools is expected to start school on time this year. Last year, the start was delayed six weeks due to flooding.

Fatal floods hit the area a year ago Friday.

Superintendent Denise Yonts says multiple buildings were damaged by the floods. Three schools were damaged, leaving around 1,100 students displaced. Yonts says students from two of those schools, Martha Jones Potter Elementary School and Fleming Neon Elementary School, returned to their buildings in January.

West Whitesburg Elementary School is the last school to reopen. Construction is happening inside of the school to rebuild the walls in the last few weeks before school is back in session.

Crews work to rebuild walls in West Whitesburg Elementary School before school starts in another few weeks. (Photo: WJHL).

“[West Whitesburg Elementary School] was an open-concept building,” said Yonts. “It was built in the 70s, so the classrooms were in suites. You had four classrooms together with no walls. Well, that doesn’t meet code any longer.”

Yonts sits in an office that she has just been able to return to within the last few weeks. The school district’s central office was also damaged by flooding. Yonts says five to six feet of water was in the office building.

In Martha Jones Potter Elementary School, Yonts says the waters busted through the doors.

The sign in Martha Jane Potter Elementary School shows where the flood waters rose. (Photo: WJHL).

With the damage sustained by the community, the school system was forced to start in late September last year.

“It was just kind of taking a toll of where are we, what is useable and then where can we put our students,” said Yonts.

Yonts says the school district also wanted to give the community time to find housing and for needed infrastructure repairs to occur.

The district’s largest elementary school, West Whitesburg Elementary School, shared space with the high schoolers throughout the school year last year.

“And actually it worked beautifully. We couldn’t ask for better,” said Yonts. “Everybody was very accommodating, worked well together. The biggest issue was traffic…but after the first week, that kind of worked itself out.”

She adds that children are very adaptive and the youngest kids enjoyed being in the high school.

“Our youngest kids loved going to the cafeteria and being where the high school kids were,” said Yonts. “They just thought that was a big deal.”

She says a lot of the students have anxiety because of the floods now. The pandemic coupled with the natural disaster has taken a toll on students.

“And their suffering, not just with learning gaps, but with social and emotional learning and just knowing how to interact with other students and being in a school and in that setting,” said Yonts.

In the coming school year, the school district plans to do more intentional teaching around social and emotional learning and provide additional counselors for students to talk to like they did last year.

Letcher County students are anticipated to be back in school on Aug. 9.