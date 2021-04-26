Last call for cookies: Local Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie booth on Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’ve run out of Girl Scout cookies and are looking to buy more, you’re in luck. Local Girl Scouts will hold a drive-thru cookie booth this Saturday as they try to sell thousands of unsold cookie boxes.

The drive-thru booth will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Toys-R-Us (1910 North Roan Street) across from The Mall at Johnson City.

The Girls Scouts of the Southern Appalachians says cookie sales were down 30 percent this year due to the pandemic and more than 100,000 boxes still have not been sold.

“Two cookie seasons in 2020 and 2021 have now been impacted by the pandemic, but these young entrepreneurs have persevered and learned valuable life and business lessons,” Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, said in a release. “This event is not only a last call to stock your freezer full of Thin Mints and Samoas. It’s also a great opportunity to support the leadership activities and programs that the girls participate in for the rest of the year.”

Available cookies include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, and Toffee-tastic. Customers can pay by cash or credit card.