PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee-rooted convenience store chain opened its largest store to date in Piney Flats.

The latest Weigel’s opened at 5777 Highway 11E in Piney Flats on Aug. 17. The company announced this location is the 75th store to open.

Photo: WJHL

According to Weigel’s, the Piney Flats location is the largest store to open yet. The store is 6,400 square feet and offers snacks, drinks, dairy products and household items.

The Piney Flats store also includes a variety of ways to prepare coffee.

Weigel’s was established in 1931 and has stores in Bristol, Tenn., Jonesborough and Kingsport.