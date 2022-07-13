JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A water outage is creating complications for Washington County, Tennessee residents in Limestone and Telford on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Jonesborough Police Department, the town is aware of the “large water outage” and is working to fix it.

Crews were working to resolve the issue and restore service as of 6 p.m.

The police department asks that residents do not call to report individual cases. Further updates will be shared by town officials as they develop.