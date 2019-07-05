Large turnout at the 34th annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- For the 34th year in a row, thousands of people gathered on the grounds of Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Thursday to celebrate America’s Independence.

“Folks have been out here since early this morning just having a good time and making it a family social event,” said Lisa Chamness, Director of Freedom Hall.

For many people at the event, the meaning of the Fourth of July goes much deeper than just remembering Independence Day.

“I have a uncle who served over 20 years in the military,” said Meagan Stanley. “I think of him on this holiday but as well all of those men and women who have served our country.”

Before the fireworks show, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Disabled Veterans took place along with games for children, live music and entertainment.

But the night culminated with a big event, the fireworks show that lasted about twenty minutes.