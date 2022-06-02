JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University sent an alert to students and staff Thursday afternoon after a storm hit Johnson City, causing damage on campus.

The alert stated that the University Commons and Pride Walk are closed until further notice and that anyone traveling through campus should use caution as they are downed trees and limbs.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

One large tree fell and struck the Campus Center Building, breaking at least one window.

Crews were already working to cut the tree into manageable pieces to clear the walkway when News Channel 11 arrived on the scene.