WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Officials with the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair in Wise said there were people lined up hours before the gates opened Friday afternoon.

Friday’s fair lineup featured two local favorites: Castlewood country music group 49 Winchester and baking champion Linda Skeens.

“We’re so excited, expecting record crowds tonight because of 49 Winchester,” fair committee member Joni Coleman said ahead of the concert.

“It’s been a bit of a different crowd this year,” Coleman said. “We usually open the gates at 4, 4:30. Today there were people lined up at 3 p.m.”

Skeens, who went viral last year after earning blue ribbons for all 25 entries into their fair’s competitions, returned to compete in this year’s fair.

“It’s been crazy, that’s the only word for it,” Skeens told News Channel 11.

Though Skeens returned to the fair to compete again, and to sign cookbooks for fans, she said she was happy to see familiar faces at her local fair.

“You make friends during the years when you enter fairs,” Skeens said. “At both fairs in Russell County, I’ve got some friends we’ve been entering fairs together for 20 years and we’re still friends. And we know if we beat each other we’re doing good.”

Despite the larger-than-normal crowd, the fair kept its local feel.

“This fair I have gone to since I was born,” Coleman said. “It’s small, it’s hometown, it’s great.”

Gates will open Saturday at 11 a.m. for the fair’s final day.