UPDATE: After further verification, forestry technician James Heaton says that the fire is only about 40% contained as of Sunday at approximately 9:45 p.m. and the 100% containment statistic on the Tenn. Division of Forestry’s current wildfire map was incorrect.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews have established lines around a large brush fire that burnt around 100 acres of land on Buffalo Mountain on Sunday.

According to James Heaton, a forestry technician with the Tennessee Divison of Forestry, emergency personnel are also “confident” in the situation. Personnel will remain on-site for a bit longer and come back out Monday morning to continue the process.

Heaton says right now they are primarily keeping their eyes open for snags or hot spots that may cause problems.

Unified command with the United States Forest Service said they received a call about the incident around noon on Sunday stating that a fire was burning in a field low on the mountain. High winds and low humidity resulted in the fire jumping the train tracks and proceeding up the mountain at a rapid pace.

The fire was fought with resources including two helicopters, two bulldozers, several engines and a significant amount of resources from nearby fire departments.

Although the fire burnt a notable amount of land, there were no injuries, no evacuations or structures damaged. The Forest Service does note however, there were times when fire got close enough to some structures for it to be concerning.

The forest service adds that there was a red flag warning issued for East Tennessee on Sunday due to the high winds and low humidity, conditions that make fighting fires very hard.

Departments that responded to the incident included the Johnson City Fire Department, the West Carter Fire Departments and the United States Forest Service.