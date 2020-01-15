‘Large amount’ of guns, crossbows stolen from Unicoi Co. home, police searching for suspect

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said Wednesday that authorities are asking for the public’s help in searching for a vehicle wanted in connection to a robbery.

Sheriff Hensley said a “large amount” of guns and crossbows were stolen from a Unicoi County home near the Specialty Tire.

Authorities are now looking for a 1990s to 2002 Dodge Ram that is brown and black.

The incident happened on January 8 between 8 and 8:30 a.m., according to the sheriff.

If you have any information about the stolen property you are asked to contact the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 743-1850.