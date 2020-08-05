Laps for Charity to be held at BMS Friday, August 7

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For anyone who has ever wanted to drive their car around Bristol Motor Speedway, your chance is coming up!

Registration is now open for Laps for Charity at BMS.

Speedway Children’s Charities is hosting the annual fundraiser on Friday, August 7 with one session at 7 p.m.

You can register your car, truck or van to take six lap around the World’s Fastest Half-Mile for $35 or get 12 laps for $50.

All participants must register and fill out a waiver online by clicking here.

All participants must have checked in at BMS by 6:45 p.m.

For more information, call Betsy Holleman at 423-989-6975.