Langston Centre to host Community Breakfast on March 14

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Everyone is invited to a Community Breakfast at the Langston Centre on Saturday, March 14.

The breakfast is open to all ages, and the Centre says people of every race and nationality are welcome to come and learn more about the Langston Centre and what it offers.

The breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m.

The cost is $10 per person.

A survey will be distributed for feedback at the breakfast, so the centre can learn what the community would like to see offered.

The Langston Centre is located at 315 Elm Street.