Langston Centre hosting exhibit on Martin Luther King Jr’s vision to end poverty

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Langston Centre in Johnson City is hosting an exhibit honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s vision to end poverty in the United States.

The City of Hope: Resurrection City and 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Poster Edition features newly discovered photographs and videos and encourages visitors to explore an important chapter in U.S. history.

“It relates to the Poor People’s Campaign, which will be the final chapter of Dr. King’s political legacy,” said Adam Dickson, Langston Centre supervisor. “The Poor People’s Campaign was in relationship to economic justice, which was a key component of Dr. King’s political philosophy.”

The exhibit will be on display through May 28 and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each weekday.