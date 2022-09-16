JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities event celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.



Around a couple hundred people packed the Langston Centre in Johnson City Friday night.

Latinx visual artists and performers displayed their work, and people who attended enjoyed refreshments and dancing. Organizers said this free event is the first of its kind in the city.

“I wanted this to happen so everyone could just look at each other and just feel familiar, feel that sense of community,” Organizer Herandy Lucas Pino said. “I wanted to celebrate the diverse community of Latinx people, Hispanic people that we have and have had in Johnson City from the beginning of time.”



Hispanic Heritage month ends October 15th.