Langston Center features two local artists for Black History Month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — February’s Black History Month aims to highlight the accomplishments of black Americans and their contributions to the United States along with acknowledging how these achievements and struggles helped to shape and continue to shape present-day society.

The Langston Center hosted an art program Friday night to recognize the presence and influence of black culture in the region.

News Channel 11 spoke to the two featured artists of the night, a contemporary artist and a spoken-word artist, who use their black American roots as a medium to influence the young black Americans around them.

Jasmine Henderson, the spoken-word artist, said that she hopes her work can help familiarize people with what she calls the black experience.

“The black experience is a mixture of a lot of things,” Henderson said. “The black experience today, to me, is that in this area, we stand out, and that can be what you make of it.

“I’m the black girl in a lot of scenarios and situations like at work, at church, at football games, and community events. So, I think it’s a huge responsibility to represent what that means and to be that example by using it in a good way; it’s recognizing the fact that I am a minority, and I can use that and make it a good thing.”

Another artist who was featured at the Langston Center, Doniqua Joyner, wants to help black people feel empowered and included within media by focusing her paintings and drawings around black people.

“I paint African American people because we don’t see ourselves in the mainstream media a lot,” Joyner said. “The Langston Center gives us the opportunity to showcase our work, and it shows young individuals that they have the same opportunity.”