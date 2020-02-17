Langston Center cast and crew prepare to perform ‘Unbroken’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The newly-opened Langston Center in Johnson City is continuing its month-long celebration of black history with a special performance.

News Channel 11 spoke with cast and crew as they rehearsed for “Unbroken.”

This will be the first play in the center, which opened just a few months ago.

The center was formally Langston High School, Johnson City’s African American high school during segregation.

Cast members say this play and others like it help teach and bring history to life for younger generations.

“It’s a thing I think some of our children has lost the history and we’re trying to get it back out, letting them know what happened so they’ll work trying to not let it happen again. It’s just a great group of people that we’re working with here,” said Director of Production Faye Ellis.

Unbroken opens February 28.

Tickets are available at the Langston Center.