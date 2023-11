UPDATE: TDOT says all lanes of Interstate 26 West have reopened.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lane of Interstate 26 West is closed due to a crash between Johnson City and Boones Creek.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a “multivehicle crash” on I-26 West at mile-marker 17.6.

TDOT’s SmartWay map shows traffic backed up to Exit 19, the State of Franklin Road exit.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m.