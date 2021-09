BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Road construction will affect traffic on interstate 77 near exit 64 in Bristol, Va. starting on Sept. 15.

The construction is part of a project designed to improve I-77 by performing maintenance on bridges and exit ramps. The overall project is estimated to be complete in Spring 2023.

The portion of the project impacting the area near exit 64 should be completed by November 5, conditions permitting.