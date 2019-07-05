Lane closures at West Stone Drive, University Boulevard planned next week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lane closures will impact traffic at one Kingsport intersection next week.

Lanes will be closed around the intersection of West Stone Drive and University Boulevard on Tuesday.

The closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the city’s traffic department and AEP work at the intersection.

The city listed the following closures:

University Boulevard

Will be closed to thru traffic from Bellingham Drive to W Stone Drive; All business traffic in this area will be forced to take a right turn only at W Stone Drive

BAE Driveway

All traffic exiting property will be forced to turn right onto W. Stone Drive

East Bound Stone Drive

Only change will be no lefts onto University Blvd

West Bound Stone Drive

Right turn lane will be closed and possibly the right thru lane at times; Left turns into BAE will be allowed

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while workers are present.