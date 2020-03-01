Lane closed after wreck on Knob Creek Road in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A car accident at the intersection of Knob Creek Road and Wedgewood Road in Johnson City has caused traffic conditions to alter.

“The road is down to one lane, so if anyone’s in the area, please use caution,” a Washington County, Tenn. dispatcher told News Channel 11.

Debris was scattered across the roadway as a result of the accident. Travelers are asked to remain cautious.

Injuries were reported at the scene, but details were limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.