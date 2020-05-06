Appalachia Town Manager: Boil water notice still in effect after landslide, one lane of road reopened

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) – A landslide in the Town of Appalachia destroyed a water main on Tuesday, according to the Appalachia Fire Department.

The department posted on Facebook saying the landslide occurred on Exeter Road and caused a water main break.

Town Manager Fred Luntsford said the road is back open with one lane, and the water line has been repaired as of Wednesday morning.

Luntsford said the boil water notice that went into effect after the landslide affected 107 households and will remain in effect until late Thursday.

According to Luntsford, the Virginia Department of Transportation has been notified and worked alongside Appalachai Public Works to repair the water line Tuesday.

VDOT will begin work on the road in the near future, according to Luntsford.

Luntsford told News Channel 11 that crews were called to the landslide around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and worked to repair and clear the road all day.

On Wednesday, public works personnel will continue cleanup efforts along the road.

Appalachia Fire Department assisted at the scene on Tuesday evening, providing much-needed working light for the repair workers.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the Town of Appalachia Public Works at 276-565-3909.