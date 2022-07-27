MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) is asking local landlords to take part in its homeless veteran’s program in response to the affordable housing crisis.

According to a release, the program currently provides rental subsidies and landlord support for around 27 veterans and their families throughout the region.

Due to increases in rent and growing inflation rates, the program is said to be facing challenges and encourages landlords to consider opening their properties to veteran families.

JHQVAMC provided the following benefits of renting to homeless veterans:

VA provides services to veterans placed in permanent housing to support their housing stability. Reliable income from subsidies where a portion of the rent is automatically paid on time to landlords by a public housing authority or a Va. grantee.

Support from Va. case management to connect landlords and veterans with the help they may need.

Making a positive impact in changing a veteran’s life.

The local impact of decreases in the availability of affordable housing has resulted in extended housing searches and delays in locating suitable housing for homeless veterans by 35% compared to two years ago, the release states.

For more information contact Rhonda.Bier@va.gov for Northeast Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia or Amy.Jones7@va.gov for the Knoxville and Oak Ridge, Tennessee areas.