WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lamar School in Washington County is asking for the public’s help in aiding one of its families.

According to a release from the school, the administration learned on Thursday that the family of a third-grade student had “lost everything in an afternoon house fire.” The school is collecting monetary donations to help the family from Nov. 18 through Nov. 30.

On Friday, Lamar School conducted a student hat day to begin raising funds through the student body.

The school can be found at 3261 Hwy 81S in Jonesborough. The school’s phone number is 423-753-1130.

The Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department is also taking clothing donations for the family. Those can be dropped off at the fire hall on Friday, Nov. 18 after 7 p.m. or at any time on Nov. 19-20. The fire hall is located at 4061 Hwy 81S in Erwin.

The fire department will also hold a fundraiser on Sunday at 2 p.m. More details will be posted about that event on the fire department’s Facebook page.

The family is in need of the following clothing items: