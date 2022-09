BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bidding for the former Colonial Heights Middle School property closed on Monday with Lakeway Christian Schools submitting the highest bid.

Lakeway placed a $2.3 million bid for the former school.

Kingsport City Schools also submitted a bid.

The auction, which took place online, closed at noon Monday.

The Sullivan County Board of Education has the option to approve or deny the highest bid.