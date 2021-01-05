Lakeway Christian Schools to break ground on new campus in Washington County, Tenn. this spring

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Lakeway Christian Schools confirmed with News Channel 11 Tuesday they plan to build a school in Washington County off of Fordtown Road.

The location is not far from the Tri-Cities Crossing exit at the intersection of Interstate 81 and Interstate 26.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun spoke to the Executive Director of Lakeway Christian Schools, Dr. Robert Brown, Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Brown said the image above is a rendering of the Lakeway Academy campus in White Pine and will be similar to what they build at this new location in Jonesborough.

Source: Lakeway Christian Schools

He added that there will be a formal groundbreaking in the spring.

Right now, Lakeway Christian Schools has three schools: Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine, Cornerstone Christian Academy in Morristown, and Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville.

