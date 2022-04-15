JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The sketches of students in Lake Ridge’s STEAM class raised $1,000 for an area animal shelter.

A release from Johnson City Schools stated that young artists ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade drew pictures of animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

Teacher Ryan Glenn added a QR code to each drawing that linked to the shelter’s Paypal account, offering to trade the pictures for a donation.

“I am super proud of my students,” Glenn said. “Their initiative and the way they took to this project, it was just really amazing to see. We had students that took time to draw pictures in class, but we also had students that went home and drew more pictures so that they could raise money for the animal shelter.”

Glenn noted that a majority of the initiative for the fundraising effort stemmed not from adults, but from children.

“So much of it was motivated and driven by the kids,” he said. “The lesson wasn’t as much how to draw of focusing on the art; it was about focusing on being resourceful with our time. My students learned that if you have an idea, you can use your time as a resource, and we can use that to add value to our community.”