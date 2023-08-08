JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Monday, Johnson City School board leaders learned that renovations being done at Lake Ridge Elementary School are almost complete.

Johnson City Schools Superintendent, Steve Barnett, said the finishing touches are being made with only some improvements to the already completed work.

“The HVAC is up and running,” Barnett said. “The building itself, eight additional beautiful classrooms, new corridors, a bridge over to the upper playground and additions of improved playground space.”

Around $10 million dollars went into the construction for the renovations. Barnett said one of the improvements made might not be as noticeable.

“There are a lot of areas around that school [that] had problems with drainage,” Barnett said. “We’re able to have those corrected as well during this build.”

New walkway covers for bus riders and students that travel by other vehicles were also added to the exterior.

Barnett said Lake Ridge is their largest elementary school, with about 664 students enrolled. Many of the renovations are already being put to use during this new school year.

“You’re going to see improved art space, music space, all those spaces that all of our students use,” Barnett said. “We’ll see improved HVAC and better learning spaces for students in that school. I’m really excited for the Lake Ridge community.”

Barnett said the renovations are set to be completed within the next month. A ribbon-cutting celebration will take place. The date will be announced soon.