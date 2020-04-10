Laid off, looking up: Virus-related challenges don’t defeat newlyweds

Rachael and Oren Peterson are just married, both laid off from work and keeping a positive attitude in Johnson City, Tenn.

This is the first in a series about life during the COVID-19 crisis from the perspective of newlyweds (and newly laid off workers) Oren and Rachael Peterson.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday the 13th came a week late for Rachael Ramsey.

On March 20, six days after her wedding shower, Ramsey made the tough call to postpone her May 2 wedding to Oren Peterson to Sept. 5.

“It kind of felt like I was losing the big day that every girl dreams about,” she said. “It seems kind of trivial and small now, but at the time it was like, dang it, we just spent a lot of time, a lot of money and I’d been on top of everything.”

Rachael and Oren Peterson with Blue

A few hours later, the physical therapist assistant learned she was being laid off from her job due to sharp decreases in patient volume.

“I had worked that day so I didn’t think anything was going to happen and then to get that phone call on Friday was just kind of like another blow. It was a rough day. But I still got to get married!”

Indeed, on March 29, Ramsey, who is 23, became Rachael Peterson, several days after she’d spent 11 hours completing online certification for unemployment benefits. That night, after a small ceremony (the couple still plans to have the regular wedding Sept. 5), she completed her first unemployment weekly certification.

Then insult was added to injury. Oren, 24, worked for a credit union and said he was relieved his industry was considered essential, but he learned April 9 he was laid off effective immediately.

“I kind of thought I was insulated from any changes,” said Oren, adding that he was able to get certified for unemployment in about 30 minutes. He’s already looking ahead, though.

“After listening to Bill Lee I think that they’ve reallocated some resources to that site and it seemed to be a lot smoother for me. So I got that done yesterday and I’m currently in the job hunt, because I’m not 100 percent sure that my job will be returning.”

A memorable start to married life

To say COVID-19’s impacts have touched the young couple would be a laughable understatement. But with faith, an upbeat attitude and a recognition their circumstances are far from unique, the Petersons are grinning and bearing up fine in a little two-bedroom rental house with dogs Bruno and Blue.

“We’ve already talked about how we’re gonna tell our kids how rough we had it back in the day, you know the good old story of we had to walk up a hill both ways to school and stuff like that,” Oren said. “But we’re definitely going to remember this particularly to try to describe the unique circumstances that we’re going through.”

The Petersons on “wedding day the first” March 29

Their wedding on the grounds of Rachael’s home church in Maryville was very nice, she said. “It was very intimate. It was a perfect day for it.” Their parents, Rachael’s grandparents and siblings (each has a sister) comprised the party on a sunny, windy day.

The couple had completed pre-marital counseling, including four in-person sessions with a pastor and lots of homework and videos.

“It’s been an adjustment figuring out how to divvy up chores and how to live with another human being,” Rachael said. “It’s a bit of a learning curve, but luckily he’s easy to live with.”

For his part, Oren said he loves thmarried life and they’re saving money now that he’s not paying rent on a separate place. “I think it’s great to have a teammate. We hurried the e up so we could sort of weather this storm together, and also to consolidate finances.”

Speaking of finances…

Rachael received her first unemployment deposit — $130 — this week. She’s not sure whether she’ll ultimately get the full $275 Tennessee offers, or exactly when she’ll start getting the additional $600 weekly from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Oren said he’s heard that could be as early as next week, and it creates a potential dilemma for him. Would he take a job paying less than the $875 weekly he could gross in unemployment, which is well above what his full-time credit union job paid?

“I was on the phone with my mom yesterday kind of discussing that dilemma of working for less money than unemployment would give me,” he said. “If I’m getting my foot in the door and starting the process of building my career somewhere else, then absolutely. If it’s more of a temporary solution I would have to weigh that.”

He said anything that paid close to what unemployment will, even if not in his field, would be a no-brainer for him though. “I would rather work, 100 percent. I get a little stir crazy and so getting out of the house and having a routine, I would totally take that.”

Some homemade art in the Petersons’ living room

For her part, Rachael has a job waiting when COVID-19 abates. In fact, she was able to work five hours on Monday.

“A lot of us like our jobs and so we find fulfillment in working with patients and providing good patient care,” she said. “The company has been great at trying to get us in when we can.”

Staff are having their temperatures checked, gloves — already in use before — are paramount, and distancing of patients is being used.

“The patients have been in good spirits and I think they’re just happy to be able to be out of the house,” Rachael said.

With so many financial unknowns, the couple said the additional $1,200 stimulus checks they’re expecting will be a big help. The experience so far has provided great lessons for two people who hope that someday they won’t just be “parenting” four-legged friends.

“We want to be more financially stable to have kids, so this has definitely made us zero in on that reality of just how, you can feel financially stable and then the rug kind of gets ripped out from under you,” Oren said. “But yeah, kids are definitely in the future.”

The faith factor

The Petersons said their shared faith, and that of their families, is a bedrock of stability during this rocky time.

“One of our main commitments to each other when we into this process to get married, when we were just dating is how important our individual faith was,” Oren said. “Keeping that through this has been a huge anchor.

“Times are uncertain, finances are uncertain, our family’s health – my dad was actually in the ER last night – but just knowing that we have something uniting us all has been huge. Being able to connect via technology but also the spirit of God that resides within all of us you can definitely feel that resonating, especially right now.”

Next time: How the lovebirds met, a special restaurant, and an update on finances and jobs