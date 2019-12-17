Labor department offering job assistance to Citibank employees affected by outsourcing

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, a Citibank sign hangs above a branch office in New York. Citigroup is agreeing to pay $100 million to settle charges that its bankers manipulated an important interest rate used to price everything from credit cards to mortgages. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Labor officials say assistance may be available to employees of Citibank – Citi Retail Services in Gray who have been or will be affected by outsourcing.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workplace Development, assistance is available to Citi workers “affected by foreign competition” between October 24, 2018 and November 22, 2021.

Workers may be entitled to benefits, retraining, and reemployment services.

Former employees or those threatened by a future layoff from the company may contact an American Job Center (AJC) in Johnson City at 423-610-0222 or Kingsport at 423-224-1804. Affected workers may contact their local AJC between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to set up an appoint to discuss benefits.

Workers are encouraged to file for benefits in a timely manner.