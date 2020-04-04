LabConnect relocating headquarters to Johnson City; Expecting to create jobs in the region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — LabConnect has picked a new spot to relocate its official headquarters.

In a press release issued Thursday, the company announced it’ll be moving from Seattle to Johnson City.

“In collaboration with the State of Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NeTREP), and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), LabConnect will further invest to support the company’s significant growth,” the press release read.

“LabConnect is unique in the market and integral to the development of important new drugs. Johnson City, TN is an ideal community to support our steep growth in the US and Internationally and we are excited to expand our facility, where we currently have 200 employees”, said Tom Sellig, LabConnect’s Chief Executive Officer. “The area offers benefits of local universities for recruitment, a lower cost of living with a high quality of life, and a hard-working, loyal workforce. Tennessee officials have been very welcoming, and we anticipate a great relationship going forward as we scale the organization.”

According to the company’s website, “leading the evolution in central laboratory services, LabConnect provides you with world-class capabilities through our network of laboratories and industry-leading support services, including routine and specialized laboratory testing, sample tracking custom collection kits, sample management, data management, and biorepository and scientific support resources.”

You can learn more about the company HERE.